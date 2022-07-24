Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off Manomet Point in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – A breaching whale landed on the bow of a fishing boat on Sunday, though fortunately no one was injured.

It happened around 10 a.m. a few hundred yards off of Manomet Point, where whales have been in the area feeding. Last week, a photographer captured an image of a whale surfacing not far from a paddleboarder.

Because the whales have been in the area, a Plymouth Harbormaster boat was monitoring the waters this weekend as a precaution.

A breaching whale in Plymouth. Courtesy Photo

A man on shore captured photographs Sunday as the whale breached and landed on the boat's bow before sliding back into the water.

The boat did not capsize. Harbormaster Chad Hunter said the fishermen headed back to the boat ramp and left the area.

A whale lands on a fishing boat off Manomet Point in Plymouth. Courtesy Photo

Hunter said that while there have been concerns about boaters getting too close to the whales in recent weeks, it appears everyone in this case was "doing the right thing" and simply fishing when the whale breached.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating.