Man fishing off bridge hit and killed by train in Wareham

By Juli McDonald

WAREHAM - A man was struck and killed by a freight train while fishing on a bridge in Wareham Thursday afternoon.

Mass Coastal Railroad said the trespasser walked in front of a train and was struck. The man then fell into the water under the Cohasset Narrows Bridge and did not survive.

The conductor of the train jumped into the water in an attempt to locate the victim. The conductor was not hurt.

The train would have been going about 25 mph through the area, Mass Coastal Railroad said.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:37 PM

