Male pattern baldness could be connected to rare genetic variants, study finds

BOSTON – A new study may help explain why some men lose their hair.

Male pattern baldness is the most common form of hair loss in men. In fact by age 60, about two-thirds are either bald or have a balding pattern.

Male pattern baldness is often inherited but which genes are involved is not completely understood.

Scientists at the University of Bonn in the U.K. analyzed the genetic sequences of more than 72,000 males and identified rare genetic variants in five genes significantly associated with the condition.

They hope this discovery will help researchers better understand what causes hair loss, and who is at risk, and will eventually lead to the development of more effective treatments.