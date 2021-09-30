Rodney Daniels Held Without Bail In 1991 Malden Murder Of Patricia Moreno

MALDEN (CBS) – Rodney Daniels, the suspect in a 31-year-old murder case, faced a judge in Malden on Thursday.

Daniels, 48, was ordered held without bail in connection to the 1991 death of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno, who was shot outside of foster family's apartment building.

Rodney Daniels appears in court on September 30, 2021. (WBZ-TV)

Moreno's family was in the courthouse Thursday for Daniels' arraignment.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said she hopes the case provides hope for them and other families.

"What they've communicated to us, and what's important, is what happens, time goes by and people feel 'I'll never get that call, never get to solving it.' We mean what we say when we say we never give up. and I hope families waiting take this case as an example of that," Ryan said.

Patricia Mareno (WBZ-TV) CBS Boston

Daniels was arrested in Georgia earlier this week.

He was dating Moreno's sister at the time of the murder, but investigators said a new witness with details about a man who he saw on a fire escape helped them solve the case.