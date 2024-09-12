Malcolm Butler will be "Keeper of the Light" as Patriots honor Super Bowl XLIX winners at home opener

The Mayo Effect: Patriots players are all in with new head coach Jerod Mayo

The Mayo Effect: Patriots players are all in with new head coach Jerod Mayo

The Mayo Effect: Patriots players are all in with new head coach Jerod Mayo

FOXBORO -- It's been nearly a decade since Malcolm Butler became a folk hero in New England, sealing the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks with a dramatic goal-line interception in the game's final minute. Fittingly, Butler will be at Gillette Stadium this weekend to ring the bell ahead of the the team's home opener against Seattle.

The Patriots will celebrate the anniversary of that Super Bowl XLIX title on Sunday, and Butler will serve as the "Keeper of the Light" and ring the bell atop the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium prior to kickoff. Players and coaches from that championship team will also be honored with a halftime ceremony.

"It's an honor to come back and celebrate with my teammates and the fans who have supported us throughout the years," said Butler. "That game was a defining moment in all of our careers, and it's something we will never forget."

More than 20 players are expected to be at Sunday's festivities, and for many of them it will be their first time back at Gillette Stadium in over a decade. All players and coaches from that championship team were invited, but some -- like Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, and Bill Belichick -- have media and broadcasting obligations to fulfill.

But it's only fitting that Butler will get his time in the spotlight. He was the ultimate underdog story for the Patriots and the NFL that season, getting his break as an undrafted rookie free agent. He played only sparingly for most of the campaign, but was ready when his number was called in Super Bowl XLIX.

"Malcolm, go!" will forever live in New England lore, with the cornerback intercepting Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line to preserve New England's 28-24 victory.

Members of the 2014 team and their families will be treated to a reception at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night and owner Robert Kraft will host them on field prior to Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks, before they're honored in front of fans at halftime.