New Hampshire Ice Castles get unexpected boost from Mother Nature

Why are the New Hampshire Ice Castles so blue?

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH - The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, are set to open this weekend, inviting visitors to enter a world of frosty enchantment.

Why are the Ice Castles blue?

With towering ice walls, sparkling tunnels and glowing sculptures, the Ice Castles are a true winter masterpiece. As crews put the finishing touches on the attraction ahead of Friday's opening, this year marks one of the attraction's earliest starts on record.

What makes New Hampshire's Ice Castles unique is their distinct blue hue, a result of the pristine water sourced from nearby rivers. This natural element enhances the beauty of the castle, which gleams a cool blue under daylight. But it's after dark when the castles truly transform, illuminated by thousands of LED lights embedded in the ice, creating a magical, glowing spectacle.

What does it take to build the Ice Castles?

Crafting this frozen wonder is no easy feat. The process begins as early as October, with a dedicated team of artists and builders meticulously constructing the castles by hand. They use millions of icicles grown and frozen on-site, working tirelessly to bring the vision to life.

"Mother Nature is 100% the main architect," said Luke Ely, assistant manager for Ice Castles New Hampshire. "We pretty much do a dance with her the entire season to get what we have today."

This year's early-season cold weather provided an unexpected boost, allowing the team to get ahead of schedule for Friday's opening.

Reflecting on the allure of ice, Ely added, "You don't see it in this medium too much. Most of the time, winter is kind of like looked at as a harsh, negative, just-get-through-it kind of time time, and ice is the main factor in all that. And being able to do something with it that's more beautiful and graceful, I thing, draws a lot folks."

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire aim to remain open through April, weather permitting. Visitors are encouraged to experience this seasonal wonder before Mother Nature decides to reclaim her icy masterpiece.