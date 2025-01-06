New Hampshire Ice Castles opening earlier than usual for 2025

New Hampshire's Ice Castles set to open for the season

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - The frigid temperatures in the forecast for New England this week are good news for a popular winter attraction. The Ice Castles of New Hampshire are opening early this year.

The family friendly destination in the White Mountains will open for the season on Friday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.

"We are excited to open the icy gates in our cherished North Woodstock community for one of our earliest dates in our 12-year history," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement.

The Ice Castles opened on Jan. 20 last year. In 2023, a mild winter forced the attraction to have its latest opening ever on Jan. 27.

What's new at the New Hampshire Ice Castles

Standifird says visitors can expect a new castle design this year, as well as nearly double the typical amount of lights on the quarter-mile "Mystic Forest Light Walk"

Returning features at the Ice Castles include ice sculptures and slides, a tubing hill and the Polar Pub ice bar where customers 21 years old and up can order a boozy hot cocoa, spiked hot apple cider, tequila winter cocktails and local craft beers.

New Hampshire Ice Castles tickets

Click here to buy tickets for the New Hampshire Ice Castles. Ticket prices for peak times are between $23 and $31, while off-peak tickets range from $15 to $21.

New Hampshire is home to one of five Ice Castles locations in the country. The others are in Colorado, Minnesota and Utah.