Maine police looking for 2 people who pocketed thousands of dollars that fell off car's roof

Police in Kennebunk, Maine are looking for two people seen picking up money from the street after a man drove off with thousands of dollars in cash on the roof of his car.

On Wednesday evening, police said the man had just sold a car and got $7,400 in cash for it. He then drove off with all the money on the roof of his car and the cash then fell off on Fletcher Street.

A dashcam then caught two people picking up the money in the roadway before leaving the area. Police said they now consider this money stolen property and would like to speak to them.

At least one of the people who grabbed the money was a man described by police as being older and wearing a blue shirt and brown pants. He was last seen driving a dark gray Honda CR-V westbound on Fletcher Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the people or the whereabouts of the money is asked to call Officer David Brown at the Kennebunk Police Department at 207-985-6121, ext. 1637.

Located on the southern tip of Maine in York County, Kennebunk is about two hours north of Boston. It's popular in the summer for its beaches and is also home to the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge.