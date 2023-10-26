"Nerves are rattled" as manhunt continues for Maine mass shootings suspect Robert Card

LEWISTON, Maine – People in Lewiston, Maine said they are nervous as a manhunt continues for Robert Card, who is suspected in mass shootings that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

Investigators said Card opened fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley.

Minutes later, gunshots began about four miles away at Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said one woman and seven men were killed at the bowling alley. Eight people were killed at Schemengees.

Several other people were taken to area hospitals, and three later died.

"Nerves are rattled right now. Keeping an eye on the woods because I know those woods down there, they run right back here. And I've got my daughter inside," one man who lives in Lewiston said. "It's very unnerving right now."

Don Dostie lives in the area and said he was shocked by the violence that took place Wednesday.

"My first reaction was a lot of anger that it was happening in the community because Mainers, we're much better than this," he said. "You've had these interviews with people all over the country before in a mass shooting. You just can't believe it's going to happen in your hometown, and here we are. I've got helicopters flying over my house with search lights. It's unreal. It's unbelievable that someone would go into a place like that and start shooting at families."

Anyone who comes across Card is asked to call 911 immediately. Police said Card should be considered armed and dangerous and may be in possession of a long gun and ammunition.