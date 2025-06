Sustainably-built surfboards made in Maine have less impact on the environment

Sustainably-built surfboards made in Maine have less impact on the environment

Sustainably-built surfboards made in Maine have less impact on the environment

Designed to have more impact on surfing and less impact on the environment, Grain Surfboards are built with the idea that they will never see the landfill. Michaela Johnson heads to York, Maine to learn the process behind crafting their sustainably built wooden boards.