Former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones set to start for 49ers in place of injured Brock Purdy

The Patriots offense needs more juice, will it come from Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs in Week 2?

The Patriots offense needs more juice, will it come from Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs in Week 2?

The Patriots offense needs more juice, will it come from Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs in Week 2?

The 49ers will reportedly be without quarterback Brock Purdy for the next few weeks, paving the way for former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to start games for San Francisco.

Purdy suffered toe and left shoulder injuries in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He was able to finish the game, but Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning on NFL Network that Purdy is now expected to miss between 2-5 weeks of action.

Jones is now in line to start for the 49ers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and potentially beyond. He won't have one of San Francisco's top targets, as tight end George Kittle has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Kittle had four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, as Purdy racked up 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two picks against the Seattle defense.

Mac Jones' NFL career

Jones is now in San Francisco after signing a two-year, $7 million contract with the 49ers over the offseason. The 49ers were reportedly interested in drafting Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the team opted to take quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall instead.

Jones was taken by New England 15th overall out of Alabama and spent his first three NFL seasons with the Patriots. He was the team's Week 1 starter as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions throughout the season. Jones helped the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a Wild Card berth in 2021, which was the last time New England made the postseason.

But Jones struggled mightily in 2022 and 2023 for a Patriots franchise that was in flux. He went just 8-17 as the team's starter in those two seasons while completing 65 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He was ultimately benched late in the 2023 season, after he went 2-9 as the starting QB.

Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in 2024, and ended up starting seven games for the Jags in place of an injured Trevor Lawrence last season. He went 2-5 while throwing for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Overall, Jones owns a 20-29 record as a starting quarterback in the NFL.