Mac Jones is nowhere near ESPN's rankings for top quarterbacks in 2023

FOXBORO -- Given that those around the NFL haven't been too impressed with any position on the Patriots roster, it should come as no surprise that Mac Jones is nowhere near ESPN's top 10 quarterback rankings ahead of the 2023 season. But what is very clear from the list, which came out Monday morning, is that Jones is near the bottom of the barrel in the minds of those around the league.

In ESPN's poll of NFL coaches, scouts, and other executives, Jones received no votes at all. Zip. Zilch. Nada.

Jones was, obviously, well outside of the top 10. But he didn't even receive any love in the honorable mention section, which consisted of five quarterbacks. Four other passers received votes, and Jones was not among of them, either.

The top 10 was pretty standard. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes topped the list, followed by Cincinnati's Joe Burrow at No. 2, Buffalo's Josh Allen at No. 3, and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at No. 4. Los Angeles' Justin Herbert (No. 5), Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (No. 6), Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (No. 7), Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (No. 8), Dallas' Dak Prescott (No. 9), and Matthew Stafford of the L.A. Rams (No. 10) round out the top 10.

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson, Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, Detroit's Jared Goff, New Orleans' Derek Carr, and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa made up the "honorable mention" portion of the list, while lower-tier quarterbacks like Arizona's Kyle Murray, Chicago's Justin Fields, Seattle's Geno Smith, and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants received some votes. Mac Jones couldn't even crack the latter group.

It shows just how much Jones' stock has tumbled after a train wreck of a sophomore season. Jones had inspired some hope that he could be New England's QB of the future after a promising rookie season in 2021, but that all went out the window as he struggled throughout the 2022 campaign.

There is hope that Jones can win some respect back around the league -- and some games for the Patriots -- now that Bill O'Brien will be running the offensive in 2023. But it's clear that Mac has a lot of work to do to repair his standing among NFL coaches, scouts, and executives.