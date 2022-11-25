The Patriots finally score a first-quarter touchdown as Mac Jones hits Nelson Agholor with beautiful deep strike

BOSTON -- The Patriots were the only team in the NFL without a first-quarter touchdown entering Thursday night's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. That ended rather quickly on Thanksgiving night.

It took until Week 12, but the Patriots finally scored a first-quarter touchdown in Minnesota. After the Vikings took an early 7-0 lead, Mac Jones and the New England offense answered with a touchdown drive of their own. Jones delivered an absolutely beautiful deep ball to Nelson Agholor down the middle of the field, hitting the receiver for a 34-yard touchdown strike.

It was easily Jones' best pass of the season.

Jones to Agholor for 6



Both teams score opening drive TDs 👀



The Patriots were also one of just three teams without an opening-drive touchdown on the season heading into Thursday's game, via ESPN. That obviously came to an end as well with Jones' deep strike to Agholor, the quarterback's fifth touchdown pass of the season.

Thursday night was the first time in three games that the Patriots scored points in the opening quarter. They entered the game with just 15 first-quarter points for the season.