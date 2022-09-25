Mac Jones limps to locker room after suffering nasty leg injury late in Patriots' loss to Ravens

FOXBORO -- The Patriots suffered a bad loss to the Ravens on the field on Sunday, and adding insult to injury, quarterback Mac Jones was hurt on his final play of the game.

Not only was Jones picked off for the third time of the day, but the quarterback got absolutely leveled by Calais Campbell after throwing the pass. Jones fell hard on his left leg, and limped off the field after the play.

He didn't even bother going to the blue medical tent, limping his way to the locker room as the Ravens put the finishing touches on a 37-26 win at Gillette Stadium.

Here's the Mac Jones injury... Didn't look good 😔 pic.twitter.com/pJZrF845Ax — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

This is the second time this season that Jones will be dealing with an injury following a New England loss. After Week 1's defeat down in Miami, Jones had to get X-rays on his back and was not able to chat with reporters following the game.

There's a good chance he won't be talking after Sunday's loss in Foxboro, either. Jones completed 22 of his 32 passes on Sunday for 231 yards and his three interceptions.

If he is sidelined with this injury, veteran Brian Hoyer would likely get the start when the Patriots pay a visit to the Green Bay Packers.