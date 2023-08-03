"That's my guy": Mac Jones among those impressed with rookie receiver Demario Douglas

FOXBORO -- A jovial Mac Jones spoke with reporters on Thursday after the latest Patriots practice at training camp. And like just about everyone that has been a part of New England's first eight practices, he had a lot of great things to say about rookie receiver Demario Douglas.

In addition to working with his top receivers on Thursday, Jones threw to the likes of Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Tre Nixon. during 11-on-11's against New England's top defense. Douglas continues to impress whenever he's on the field, and Jones is excited to see what the rookie can do as camp progresses.

"Pop Shotta, that's my guy," said Jones. "He's a great kid, works really hard. A lot of the young receivers are really learning from the older guys and I think that's really cool."

Veteran receivers DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kendrick Bourne, along with tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, have all worked with the younger receivers on the roster to help them find their footing in the NFL. The path is going to get a lot tougher as the regular season approaches, but Jones likes the group the Patriots have on the field.

At the top of the excitement chart is Douglas, whose speed and quickness have him running by defenders and right into the hearts of New England fans this camp. He's got the talent and the skills that Bill O'Brien could have a lot of fun with in the New England offense, and it will all help Jones as he looks to bounce back from a tough sophomore season in 2022.

Jones knew about Douglas well before the Patriots drafted him in the sixth round out of Liberty. With such blistering speed, Douglas has a bit of a reputation.

"He's pretty fast. He's from my hometown and is kind of a legend down in Jacksonville," said Jones. "He was very good in 7-on-7's because he showed that quickness so often and always has that separation.

"Pop just needs to keep working," added Jones. "Keep his head down and don't listen to the noise good or bad and he'll keep doing his thing."

The Patriots have a fairly crowded receiver room, so it won't be easy for either sixth-round pick (Douglas and Boutte) to make the team. Douglas' stock is way up at the moment, but he has yet to play against another team's defense. He'll get his first shot next Thursday night when the Pats host the Houston Texans in their preseason opener at Gillette.

The way Douglas has been torching New England's defensive players on the field, it will make it difficult for Bill Belichick and company to leave him out of the mix. And Jones is going to do what he can to help Douglas along the way.

"He just had to realize its the NFL and you have to do it every day," Jones said of his new target. "He is going to try his best to do that. I'm proud of him but it's early, so we have to keep working."