Report: Mac Jones has a "decent chance" to play in Week 6

FOXBORO -- Zappe Fever is gripping New England, but Mac Jones may be back at quarterback this weekend when the Patriots visit the Cleveland Browns. Jones, who has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, has a "decent chance" to play on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jones nearly returned last Sunday when the Patriots hosted the Detroit Lions, but rookie Bailey Zappe ultimately got the start -- the first of his career. But Jones made enough progress throughout the week that the Patriots considered starting him.

"He has progressed and even made last week's decision to go with Bailey Zappe interesting," Fowler wrote Wednesday. "[Jones is] the quarterback. The Zappe Hour is a great story but might not last long."

In his first career start, Zappe completed 17 of his 21 passes for 188 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in New England's 29-0 win over the Lions.

Jones struggled through New England's first four games of the season, throwing just two touchdowns to five interceptions as the Patriots got off to a 1-2 start. Jones suffered his ankle injury on New England's last offensive play of Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Browns clash on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. on TV38 with Patriots 1st Down, and continues Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV with Patriots All Access. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV with Patriots GameDay, followed by Pats-Browns at 1 p.m. We wrap it all up on TV38 after the game with Patriots 5th Quarter!