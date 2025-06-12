Lynnway redesign project would add bus, bike lanes

In an effort to make the Lynnway safer and more accessible for pedestrians, the City of Lynn has partnered with the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to redesign the busy roadway.

"Unfortunately, it really doesn't matter how you're moving - there are real safety issues there," said Phillip Cherry, a senior project manager for the MBTA.

Leatrice Denton agrees with that sentiment. "It's hard crossing across there with people not going the speed limit and stuff," she said.

While the major roadway is a vital connection for the city of Lynn, Denton says crossing it is dangerous and intimidating.

According to Cherry, residents have been asking for change. "A lot of the feedback we received at our open house last night - and that we've received in other conversations - is that the Lynnway is really a barrier. In addition to being chaotic, it's hard to move along and especially across," he said.

Pedestrian crossings, green space

He says the redesign project will include green space, improved pedestrian crossings, more bus lanes, additional bike lanes, and upgraded traffic signals.

Lynnway redesign project VHB

"There's not a lot of signalized crossings in that 1.6-mile corridor - there are actually only six signalized intersections in 1.6 miles," Cherry noted.

Residents like Denton support the new plan. "I think that would be great," she said.

However, her sister Glenda disagrees. "How are our cars going to get by if you put all these bike lanes in?" Glenda asked. "There's a lot of cars, but there's not a lot of bikes right now. I think they should just leave it alone."

Officials say the project is still in its early stages. Before construction begins, they will continue accepting feedback from the community.