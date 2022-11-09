Lynn man sentenced to life in prison in triple shooting

LAWRENCE - On Wednesday, a Lynn man was sentenced to life in prison for a triple shooting on Lawton Avenue in Lynn in 2018.

Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault & battery with a dangerous weapon on October 28. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nathaniel Pagan, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier in October and was sentenced to prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years.

On June 23, 2018, Figueroa-Flores and Pagan targeted three men they mistakenly thought were Tinitario gang members. They shot at the three men as they walked down Lawton Street. Romel Danis, 25, was shot and killed as he jumped into his car.

Figueroa-Flores was sentenced in Lawrence Superior Court after a prosecutor read impact statements from members of the victim's family.