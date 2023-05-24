Student stabbed at Lynn Classical High School, suspect in custody

LYNN - A student was stabbed at Lynn Classical High School Wednesday morning and a suspect is in custody.

According to a statement from Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, the student has "non-life-threatening" injuries.

I's not clear yet what led to the stabbing or who the suspect is. The student has not been identified.

Police outside Lynn Classical High School after the stabbing Wednesday morning. CBS Boston

"The school entered into a lockdown to ensure everyone's safety. The Lynn Police Department has apprehended the suspect and is investigating the circumstances surrounding this extremely concerning incident," Nicholson said. "We share our sympathies for the victim and his family and hope for a speedy recovery."

The mayor said families have been notified about the stabbing.

"Our students' safety is our top priority and violence on any level in our schools is unacceptable. We will work together to find out more about how this happened and prevent future occurrences," Nicholson said.