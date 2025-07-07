Lyndon "LB" Byers' death leaves former WAAF cohost Greg Hill "gutted"

Greg Hill, the former WAAF and current WEEI radio host, said Monday he is "gutted" by the death of Lyndon "LB" Byers. Byers was Hill's cohost for more than two decades at the now-defunct rock station WAAF.

Greg Hill on Lyndon Byers

Hill opened The Greg Hill Show on WEEI Monday by paying tribute to Byers.

"I am gutted by the passing of our pal Lyndon Byers over the weekend. LB and I were friends for 34 long years, and coworkers on the same radio show for 23 years. So there is a lot to talk about when it comes to LB," Hill said.

Byers was drafted by the Bruins in 1982 and played nine seasons in Boston through 1992. He played one season with the Sharks before calling it a career.

In a statement following Byers's death, the Bruins called him a fan favorite known for his "rugged, rough-and-tumble style." Byers helped the Bruins reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990.

Lyndon "LB" Byers on The Greg Hill Show

When his playing career was over, Byers joined The Greg Hill Show on WAAF. They worked together for 23 years until Byers left the show in 2019 when Hill moved to WEEI. WAAF went off the air permanently in 2020.

Byers would still call into Hill's WEEI show occasionally, and Hill said he spoke to Byers about a month ago when he was in the hospital.

"It's always a good lesson about making sure that you're always, when someone is not feeling great, that you're always checking in with that person because you just never, never know," Hill said Monday on his show. "He was a guy who was drafted in the second round by the Boston Bruins, and came here, and turned into more of a Bostonian than a lot of people who live here."

According to Hill, what stood out most about Byers was his work with charity.

"You told him that you were trying to raise money doing something somewhere, he would show up and he'd hang out for five hours with everybody and have a blast," Hill said.

Byers' former teammate, Bruins legend Ray Bourque, called into The Greg Hill Show on Monday.

"We lost one of a kind," Bourque told Hill about Byers.

Byers was 61 years old. A cause of death has not been announced.