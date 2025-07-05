Lyndon "LB" Byers, former Boston Bruins enforcer and radio host, dies at 61

Former Boston Bruin and radio host Lyndon "LB" Byers has died, the team confirmed on Saturday. He was 61 years old.

Born in Saskatchewan, Byers was drafted by the Bruins in 1982 and played nine seasons with the team from 1983 to 1992. He then played one season with the San Jose Sharks before leaving the NHL in 1993. He finished his hockey career by playing more than two seasons in the now-defunct International Hockey League. During his NHL career, he amassed 24 points and 1,081 penalty minutes.

"Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the black and gold thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style and was a key cog on the B's teams that made trips to the Stanley Cup final in 1988 and 1990," the Bruins said in a statement posted on Facebook, where they said they were "deeply saddened" by his death. "Lyndon became a true Bostonian and we will miss him dearly. He is forever a part of our Bruins family."

After retiring from hockey, Byers spent more than 20 years as a radio host on WAAF before quitting in 2019. He also made several appearances on the TV show "Rescue Me," starring Bruins fan and Worcester native Denis Leary, as well as cameos in the movies "Shallow Hal" and "Stuck On You."

Byers is survived by his wife, Annie, and son, Will. A cause of death was not given.