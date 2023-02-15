'We're in the pleasure business,' Lyndell's Bakery still going strong after 136 years in Somerville

'We are in the pleasure business,' Lyndell's Bakery still going strong after 136 years in Somerville

'We are in the pleasure business,' Lyndell's Bakery still going strong after 136 years in Somerville

'We are in the pleasure business,' Lyndell's Bakery still going strong after 136 years in Somerville

SOMERVILLE - The address is 720 Broadway in Somerville. Lyndell's Bakery has been at the same spot since 1887.

"It's actually a privilege because I sort of look at the bakery as part of the city," Bill Galatis told WBZ-TV.

He bought the bakery in 2000 and he believes it's his job to continue the tradition and legacy.

"It's my watch because the bakery has been around for almost 136 years now. So what we try to do is serve our customers the best way we know how," he said.

It's been more than 13 decades of bakers and decorators but the secret to success hasn't changed. The look of the bakery has remained consistent

"I wanted to remodel the store within the first 5 years when I bought it and people said to me loud and clear, don't touch it because it brings back a lot of memories for them. We make over ten thousand decorated custom cakes and that product line has helped the bakery go from generation to generation," Galatis said.

All the pastries and cakes in the shop are made from scratch.

"Freshness still counts. Quality ingredients still count and people love the idea of things being handmade," he said.

This is a spot that families have come to for decades and that comfort feeling is something they strive for.

"It really is a pure joy. I tell people we're in the pleasure business. You know people always want small indulgences and we think we do a good job providing that," Galatis said.

For more information, visit their website.