Luke Kornet grateful for his time with Celtics, but is ready for bigger role with Spurs

Former Celtics big man Luke Kornet was introduced by the Spurs on Monday, and brought all the quirky Luke Kornet flavor we saw the last four-plus seasons in Boston to San Antonio.

Kornet will be rocking a new number with the Spurs, since the No. 40 he wore with the Celtics currently belongs to Harrison Barnes. He landed on the No. 7, saying it's a big number for his family, signifying "fulfillment and order."

And for a big math guy like Kornet, there's also a second meaning to the digit.

"I hope to be a third of the player Tim Duncan was," Kornet said of the Spurs legend, who donned the No. 21 throughout his Hall of Fame career in San Antonio. "I love multiples, fractions. Break it all down."

Kornet quickly became a fan favorite in Boston after his arrival at the trade deadline in 2021. He didn't play much as the team made a run to the NBA Finals, but Kornet carved out an important bench role (and one in the locker room) for the Celtics over the last four seasons. In 2023-24, he played in 63 games during the regular season and 13 more in the playoffs as Boston won its 18th title in franchise history last summer. Kornet had a breakout season in 2024-25 where he averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks over 73 games played, which included 16 starts.

While he's not a dominant scorer, Kornet is a solid rebounder and passer who is willing to do all the little things to make a play work. He can also hold his own on the defensive end. He won over fans with his do-anything attitude, along with the famous Kornet Kontest, some actual blocked shots, and barking sessions with the Boston crowd.

"I'm grateful for all the time that I had in Boston," Kornet said Monday. "I feel like it was a really appropriate place for the last several years and I'm grateful for all the opportunity that it was."

Kornet went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2017 and had to earn his way into the NBA in the G League. He played for the Knicks, Cavaliers, Bucks, and Bulls before breaking out with Boston.

The Celtics would have loved to have brought Kornet back this offseason, but the Spurs pried him away with a four-year, $41 million that Boston couldn't match. He's the latest victim of a numbers crunch in Boston, which also claimed Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, who were traded away to help get Boston under the NBA's second tax apron.

Boston's loss will be San Antonio's gain.

Luke Kornet ready for bigger role with Spurs

Kornet will still be a backup in San Antonio behind sensation Victor Wembanyama, but is also in line for a bigger role with the Spurs. He said Monday he'll play in a double-big lineups with Wembanyama, as he did with Porzingis and Al Horford at times in Boston, which will give San Antonio a scary duo of rim protectors. Kornet is also eager to be a Pick-and-Roll for San Antonio's talented collection of guards.

Perhaps his biggest role will be to bring in a veteran voice to an extremely young Spurs locker room. At 29, Kornet will be one of the eldest players on the San Antonio roster, along with the 33-year-old Barnes.

"Definitely going to be a bit of a new experience. I was playing the last couple of years with a very experienced group," said Kornet. "I hope to just serve them in whatever way I can. Just all in there together, figuring it out. Having the experience I have and having won a championship in Boston, you grow a better understanding of how a team needs to work.

"I just hope to be able to facilitate that process for us on the court," added Kornet.