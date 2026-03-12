Massachusetts Air Force Junior ROTC program changes uniform guidance due to Iran War

An Air Force Junior ROTC program at Lowell High School in Massachusetts is changing its uniform guidance for cadets due to the war in Iran.

The directive came from Lieutenant Colonel Matthew E. Tipton, Director of Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, to all USAF JROTC programs, "out of a concern for the safety and security of cadets and instructors due to current world events," said a spokesperson for Lowell schools in a statement.

According to Lowell schools, the cadets would normally wear their full uniform on Thursdays at school but their commander has advised them to wear a non-military uniform. Cadets should also change in ROTC spaces rather than wearing them to and from school.

"Lowell is a diverse community represented by many socio-political viewpoints and often when world events dictate, an elevated level of vigilance is prudent to ensure our cadets feel safe," said Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) Donald Felch, Lowell's Senior Aerospace Science Instructor.

Former Army intelligence analyst, Will Serra, told WBZ-TV this sort of guidance is not unusual for war time, especially given the history of the Iranian regime.

"It's important for people to know that Iran has a track record of surveillance, intimidation, and recruitment efforts on U.S. soil," Serra said. "Homeland Security has warned in past bulletins that pro-Iranian hackers and Iranian government cyber groups may target U.S. networks. That's the broader context service members should understand."

While physical violence against anyone related to the military is possible, Serra says there is a more insidious threat.

"We should think broader than just physical attacks. The higher probability risk is targeted recruitment, doxxing, intimidation, cyberactivity that can spill into real world safety concerns," Serra said.