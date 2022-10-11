Louis Coleman to be sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

Louis Coleman to be sentenced in kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

BOSTON - Louis Coleman, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a young mother from Lynn, will be sentenced Tuesday.

Back in June, a federal jury found Coleman guilty of kidnapping 22-year-old Jassy Correia outside a Boston nightclub in February 2019.

Prosecutors said he promised her a ride to a friend's apartment but instead sexually assaulted her and killed her. They say he hid her body in his apartment in Providence for four days before driving away on February 28. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman's car that afternoon and found Correia's body in the trunk.

Coleman, 35, now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors decided last year they would not pursue the death penalty.

He will be formally sentenced at 2 p.m. at federal court in Boston.