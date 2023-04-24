Why is my sense of taste and smell not yet back? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Why is my sense of taste and smell not yet back?

Why is my sense of taste and smell not yet back?

Why is my sense of taste and smell not yet back?

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Michele writes, "I lost my sense of smell and taste 5 ½ months ago, but it is coming back very slowly. Do you have any information you can share?"

If your loss of smell and taste are not due to a recent COVID-19 infection, it's important to address any underlying cause, like a medication or health issue, that might be to blame.

Some patients with loss of smell benefit from olfactory retraining which is the process of teaching your nose how to smell again. Patients smell strong scents like citrus or eucalyptus every day while thinking about what they smell like.

Scientists are also studying other potential treatments like injections of platelet-rich plasma which is the liquid portion of blood that is rich in growth factors that can help regenerate tissue.

The treatment has shown some promise in small trials. Hopefully, the fact that you are slowly regaining your senses means you're on the road to recovery.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.