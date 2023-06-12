Children burned after pool chemical poured on slides at Longmeadow playground

LONGMEADOW – Two children suffered burns after someone poured a pool chemical down three slides at a playground in Longmeadow.

It happened Sunday morning at Bliss Park.

Police and firefighters determined the pump room in the basement of the pool building had been broken into.

It appears someone climbed two fences, then entered through a ventilation shaft.

The person took muriatic acid and poured it down the nearby slides, police said.

Massachusetts State Police gathered evidence that was sent to the crime lab for forensic analysis and fingerprinting.

Police said the pool chemicals were stored properly in a secured area and "a great deal of effort was employed to enter this space."

Investigators believe that whoever took the chemicals likely suffered acid burns on their hands or arms.

A crew has been hired to clean the playground, which is currently fenced off. Town officials will determine the status of the playground after the cleaning is completed.