What should you do if your flight is canceled at Logan Airport? Travel experts recommend alternatives

As flights are delayed and canceled at Logan Airport in Boston and across the country, travelers are left stranded and unsure of what to do. Experts say that people have a few routes they could take if their flight is impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

AAA said folks need to consider a plan B for Thanksgiving Day travel.

"This is uncharted territory. We really have not seen anything quite like this, with big question marks about air travel as we are approaching the busiest travel time of the year. There's been advice to consider booking a second flight a refundable policy so that way if your original flight does work out you'd be able to cancel," Spokesperson AAA Northeast, Mark Schieldrop said.

Travel expert Maddi Bourgerie said they are fielding a lot of calls from customers trying to reschedule their holiday plans.

"A lot of people are shifting to road travel. As a travel expert at the brand RVShare, we are seeing a lot of people looking at car rentals and RV rentals," she said.

She also says if folks do fly, consider booking direct flights and purchasing travel insurance.

Cancelations at Logan Airport

The FAA ordered domestic airlines last week to cut 4% of their flights at 40 major US airports, including Logan Airport, due to sick calls from TSA and air traffic control workers, which are putting stress on the system. This week, flight cuts are set to rise to 6% Tuesday and to 10% on Friday.

There were more than 85 cancellations at Logan on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

Braelyn Cuthbertson's flight is one of them, and she needs to get back to Madison for work obligations.

" A little scary. I will say I'm a little nervous. I was traveling from Boston to Madison, WI, and my flight got cancelled. I was offered a rebook, so I took it, then the rebook got delayed. Now I am unsure where I stand," she said.

Brayleyn is still hoping to fly out.

"I appreciate everybody that is working right now, and we're going to get through this together as a country," she smiled.

18-year-old Sahil Kaur anxiously checks his flight status with his mother. He's been trying to get back to New York.

"For an hour flight, both of my flights got cancelled and I was in the airport for 9 hours waiting for another flight," he said. "It's really time-consuming and mentally draining staying at an airport," Kaur said.

Experts recommend keeping an eye on your flight in your airline's app.