Logan Airport adds free classic arcade games; public will get to pick out new signage

Boston's Logan Airport is in the midst of upgrades designed to make the travel experience more entertaining and informative for flyers.

Massport has installed free classic arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Frogger at the airport. They can be found in the baggage claim areas of Terminal A, B and C, and past security in Terminal C near gate C25.

"We are very excited to offer free arcade games to passengers and families traveling through Logan, hopefully making the traveling experience fun and memorable," Massport said in a statement. "This is part of a larger effort to improve the airport and customer service."

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Massport announced Thursday that it is inviting the public to help upgrade the overhead signs that tell travelers where to go.

"Wayfinding signage at the airport has been one of the most mentioned issues amongst passengers and Massport is committed to updating it to make the passenger experience as smooth as possible," the agency said.

The public can weigh in on three different design choices by commenting on this flylogan Instagram post.

Massport staff will also be in airport terminals with tablets starting next Tuesday to show flyers the different proposals and ask for their feedback.

"At Massport, we are going above and beyond to provide passengers with the experience they deserve and engaging the public in our efforts is a key part of that," Massport CEO Rich Davey said. "We are continuing to roll out improvements across Boston Logan, and new, fresher signage will make it easier than ever for travelers to find their way and enjoy a comfortable, more seamless airport experience."

Other passenger experience initiatives the airport has been working on include bringing therapy dogs and live music to the terminals. Massport says it is also working on improving food options and renovating the "10 worst bathrooms in the airport."