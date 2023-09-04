Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a Syrian refugee, comes to Boston Thursday

BOSTON - A little girl is about to embark on a big journey.

On Thursday, Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet arrives in Boston to begin a two-month long walk across the United States.

The puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee has become a global symbol of human rights.

Over the past month there have been a series of free workshops in Boston, preparing the community for her visit.

Michelle Coleman, who came to one event, says Little Amal's arrival may "move the conversation a little bit and maybe get people to cultivate some empathy because if we can care about a puppet, we can certainly begin to care about the people who are affected by being displaced. Or even having a little bit more compassion and understanding, that the reasons people want to come are the same reasons our families came. And making space for people and letting them thrive in a country as we have."

Since July 2021, the puppet made of cane, carbon fiber and other light materials, has visited 15 countries.

A 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refuge named Little Amal walks around Grand Central Station in New York, on Sept. 15, 2022. Seth Wenig / AP

On September 7, she'll return to the United States.

She's set to walk from Dewey Square to Chinatown, before heading to Harvard University, where Project Director of the Harvard event, Brisa Areli Munoz says "people will hear live poetry, they will see original choreography, they'll hear original music, all written inspired by Amal's journey."

Crowds are welcome to gather on campus at 6 p.m. and Little Amal will appear at 7 p.m.

After Boston, she'll travel to more than 35 towns and cities, and appear at more than 100 free public events, before ending her journey in San Diego on November 3.