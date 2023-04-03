Lion at Franklin Park Zoo battling serious illness

BOSTON - A 14-year-old lion at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston made improvements over the weekend but is still battling a serious illness.

Kamaia the lion was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, the zoo said Friday, and may also be dealing with other chronic medical issues.

The news on Monday was better, but the lion is not out of the woods yet.

Kamaia the lion Zoo New England

"Kamaia's appetite continued to improve over the weekend, and while we are encouraged by his progress his health issues are still serious," Zoo New England said in a statement. "The dedicated care team continues to care for him in his off-exhibit space where they can closely monitor him."

Kamaia and his brother Dinari, who is the same age, have been at the zoo since 2015. According to the zoo, lions have a life expectancy of about 17 years.