Linus Ullmark set to start in net for Bruins in season opener vs. Capitals

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman looks likes he could be the goalie of the future for the Boston Bruins. But for Wednesday's season-opener against the Washington Capitals, new Boston head coach Jim Montgomery is going with veteran netminder Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark, 29, was the first goalie off the ice during Wednesday's morning skate in Washington DC, which is usually a good indication that he'll be the starting goaltender that night. Montgomery had been tight-lipped about his starting goaltender leading up to the opener, but said Wednesday that he will likely rotate between Ullmark and Swayman the first four games of the season.

Last season, in the first of a four-year, $20 million contract that Ullmark signed with Boston last offseason, the goalie went 26-10-0 for the Bruins with a .917 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average. He got the call in the first two games of Boston's first-round matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, but after allowing four goals in each to drop the B's into an 0-2 series hole, Ullmark was benched for Swayman.

After posting nearly identical numbers as Ullmark during the regular season, with a .914 save percentage and 2.41 GAA, Swayman helped the Bruins to three playoff wins over Carolina -- all in Boston. But he allowed seven goals in his two games in Carolina, and the Bruins ultimately lost to the Hurricanes in seven games.

Both Ullmark and Swayman started 41 games last season under Bruce Cassidy. We'll see if Montgomery employs a similar even timeshare in net in his first season with the Bruins.