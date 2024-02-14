Bruins' Linus Ullmark fined $5,000 for high-sticking Tampa Bay's Michael Eyssimont

BOSTON -- Do not mess with Linus Ullmark's crease. The Bruins netminder isn't going to take any nonsense from anyone when it comes to protecting his ice, even if it costs him a little cash in the end.

Ullmark was not happy with Tampa Bay's Michael Eyssimont, after the Lightning center barreled into him -- and threw a little elbow in the process -- early in the third period of Tuesday night's Bruins-Lightning tilt at TD Garden. After being knocked on his backside by Eyssimont, Ullmark took a swing at him, while teammate Kevin Shattenkirk was also letting Eyssimont know that he should stay out of the Boston crease with a few jabs of his own.

Linus Ullmark and Kevin Shattenkirk are not thrilled with Michael Eyssimont. pic.twitter.com/TXzPkfPISx — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 14, 2024

Ullmark's swipe -- not to mention Eyssimont's elbow and goalie interference -- went uncalled on the ice. Something should have been called by the officials, but they decided to sit out that stretch of Tuesday's game.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the NHL Player Safety Department though, who on Wednesday hit Ullmark with a $5,000 fine for high-sticking. That's the maximum fine allowed under the CBA.

Ullmark made 23 stops on the 25 shots that he saw Tuesday night, but the Lightning won in the end, 3-2, in a shootout.