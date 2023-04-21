Linus Ullmark a game-time decision for Bruins in Game 3

BOSTON -- While Patrice Bergeron's status is getting most of the headlines, Bruins top goaltender Linus Ullmark is a game-time decision for Friday night's Game 3 against the Panthers in Florida.

Ullmark wasn't at the team's morning skate on Friday, which could pave the way for Jeremey Swayman to take over in net in Game 3. It's unclear if Ullmark is dealing with an injury, but at least the Bruins have a more-than-serviceable backup in Swayman.

Ullmark was an incredible 40-6-1 in the regular season and led the NHL with a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average. He made 31 saves in the team's 3-1 win in Game 1 to earn his first career playoff victory, but surrendered five goals on 29 shots in Boston's Game 2 loss on Wednesday.

Swayman is not your average backup, as he put together a stellar campaign behind Ullmark during the regular season. The 24-year-old went 24-6-4 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.27 goals against average, and for a long stretch late in the season, Swayman was playing even better than Ullmark.

This wouldn't be the first time that Swayman replaces Ullmark in a postseason series for Boston. He took over in last year's first-round set against the Carolina Hurricanes after Ullmark allowed four goals in each of the first two games. Swayman went 3-2 the rest of the way with a .911 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average, but the Bruins lost the series in seven games.

The Bruins and the Panthers are tied up at a game apiece heading into Friday night's Game 3, with Game 4 set for Sunday afternoon in Florida.