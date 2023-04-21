Patrice Bergeron did not make trip to Florida, Bruins hope to have him back for Game 5 vs. Panthers

BOSTON -- For the last 24 hours, Bruins fans have been playing a game of "Where in the world is Patrice Bergeron?" We finally have our answer.

While the Bruins are in Sunrise, Florida for Friday night's Game 3 against the Panthers, Bergeron remains in Boston as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the first two games of the postseason. Bergeron will not play Friday night or in Sunday's Game 4, but head coach Jim Montgomery said the B's captain is "likely" for Wednesday night's Game 5 win Boston.

Bergeron has only skated on his own since he left last week's regular-season finale in Montreal in the first period.

Boston didn't miss Bergeron too much in Monday's Game 1 win over the Panthers, but he was sorely missed in Wednesday night's Game 2 defeat when the Bruins committed 15 turnovers and lost, 6-3.

In addition to missing his calming veteran presence, the B's missed Bergeron on the faceoff dot, where they were successful just 46 percent of the time. Bergeron won 61.1 percent of his faceoffs during the regular season, with the Bruins victors at the dot 54.5 percent of the time overall.

Montgomery jumbled up Boston's lines at Friday's morning skate, with Charlie Coyle centering the first line alongside Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic. Pavel Zacha was dropped to the second line with David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall, while David Krejci was centering Tyler Bertuzzi and Jake DeBrusk on Boston's third line.