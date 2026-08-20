Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy murder trial resumes as defense could call final witness

Lindsay Clancy's defense could rest as soon as Thursday in her murder trial in Massachusetts, allowing the prosecution to call its final rebuttal witnesses.

You can watch testimony when court is in session live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video and on YouTube.

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington could wrap up his case Thursday. He's attempted to show that Clancy should not be held criminally responsible for the murders because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Prosecutors Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham are then expected to call several rebuttal witnesses before the trial shifts to closing arguments. The prosecutors allege that Clancy planned the murders before faking a suicide attempt.

Clancy admits to killing her children, but a psychologist testified for the defense that she heard a male voice in her head ordering her to do it.

Judge William Sullivan is overseeing the trial in Plymouth Superior Court.

Lindsay Clancy supporters in pink

Before the courthouse opened Thursday morning, dozens of women dressed in pink came out to support Lindsay Clancy.

The women came from as far away as Florida, Tennessee and New York to call for improved postpartum healthcare for mothers and better mental health treatment.

Dozens of women dressed in pink to show their support for Lindsay Clancy outside Plymouth Superior Court on Aug. 20, 2026. CBS Boston via Anna Meiler

"Since Lindsay wasn't helped on a mental health level, that in maybe some support today that she can see that women will stand with her, and we've got her and we will be her foundation for her," said Angel Kinsolving of Land O'Lakes, Florida.

"I hope that Lindsay knows that we're here for her," said Valery Rockwell, a mental health worker from Plymouth, Massachusetts. "I'm really upset about the mental health system and how we don't communicate with each other and how that really put her in danger and it's heartbreaking to see what she's suffering right now and so many women in the world go through this."

"I'm here to support her as well as all the mental health system workers who don't know much about this and can help women in general," Rockwell told reporters.

Lindsay Clancy trial

Clancy remains paralyzed from that night and attends court in a wheelchair.

On Wednesday, Dr. Paul Zeizel completed his testimony. He is a psychologist who has met extensively with Clancy. Judge Sullivan also ruled Wednesday that a TikTok user who worked at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, will not be allowed to testify. Court then ended for the day earlier than expected due to an "unforeseen circumstance."

If convicted of first-degree murder, Clancy faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. If found not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.