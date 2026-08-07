The Truth About Postpartum Psychosis The issue of postpartum psychosis has come to the forefront amid the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the 35-year-old mother accused of killing her three children. What are the signs of a mental break, and is the healthcare system failing mothers? In this special episode of Healthful, Norah speaks with Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider, a perinatal psychiatrist who has treated patients with the rare and severe mental health emergency. She also speaks with Kriti Lodha, a postpartum psychosis survivor who has made it her mission to help other mothers.