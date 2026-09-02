Lindsay Clancy jury to resume deliberations day after deadlocked message

The jury in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial will resume deliberations for a fifth day Wednesday in Massachusetts, a day after saying they were deadlocked.

The nine women and three men have deliberated for more than 23 hours since getting the case in Plymouth Superior Court last Thursday.

They sent a note to Judge William Sullivan Tuesday morning saying they were "unable to come to a unanimous decision," but he sent them back to keep discussing the case.

Clancy is charged with the first-degree murders of her three children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan - in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on September 1, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool

Lindsay Clancy jury options

Jurors can unanimously vote for one of five options - not guilty by reason of insanity, not guilty, first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

A hung jury could eventually lead to a mistrial. It has happened twice recently in Massachusetts - in 2023 in the case of Emanuel Lopes, who was charged with the murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, and in 2024 in the first Karen Read trial.

Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington said she was not criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors said Clancy planned the killings and knew right from wrong when she strangled the children.

"We really don't know what's going on in that jury room, and we don't know what they're grappling with," said WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman.

"Maybe they've reached a decision about not guilty by reason of insanity, but they don't know which charge. Maybe they've decided on the charge, but don't know if it's a guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity, or if it's some combination of those two things. We just don't know."

Reddington has called out Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz for charging Clancy with first-degree murder, which makes a jury trial mandatory.

If Clancy had been charged with second-degree murder, a plea deal could have been a possibility and there would have been an option to have the judge decide the case rather than a jury.

WBZ-TV's Penny Kmitt asked Reddington what Clancy had to say about potentially facing another trial.

"Generally, I don't talk about what I talk to clients about," Reddington said as he was swarmed by reporters and photographers on his way into court Wednesday morning.

Woman accused of filming jurors

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside of the courthouse. Dawn Light, 56, of Sutton, Massachusetts, is accused of filming jurors as they left court. She will be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of intimidation of jurors.

If the jury convicts Clancy of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter, she will go to prison. If jurors find her not guilty by reason of insanity, she will be required to continue her stay at Tewksbury State Hospital, where her case will be reviewed periodically.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.