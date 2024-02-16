Watch CBS News
Man found guilty in the murder of Weymouth police officer and innocent bystander in 2nd trial

DEDHAM - A jury has found Emanuel Lopes guilty of murdering a Weymouth police officer and an innocent bystander, months after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

Officer Michael Chesna Photo Courtesy: Weymouth Police Department

Sergeant Michael Chesna's family, including his widow Cindy, erupted in cheers when the jury declared Lopes guilty in the 2018 killings of Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams. The jury was deadlocked for six days in deciding the verdict. 

Vera Adams. (Photo credit: Arlene Vieria)

Lopes fled the scene of a car crash in 2018 and Chesna found him throwing rocks at a home. When Chesna confronted him, Lopes threw a large rock at his head, knocking him to the ground. He took Chesna's service weapon and shot him several times before shooting Adams, who was standing at her home's window. Lopes' attorneys said he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Lopes will be sentenced on March 19.

