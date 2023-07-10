Mistrial declared for Emanuel Lopes, charged with killing Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and bystander

DEDHAM - A mistrial was declared Monday in the trial of Emanuel Lopes, the man charged with killing Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams back in 2018.

The Norfolk Superior Court jury in Dedham deliberated for days after getting the case late last month, but could not decide whether Lopes is a murderer or mentally ill.

"Jurors I'm in receipt of your note. Your service is complete. I'm declaring a mistrial." said Judge Beverly Cannone.

Chesna's wife broke down in tears in the courtroom when the mistrial was announced.

Emanuel Lopes in Norfolk Superior Court, July 10, 2023 just before a mistrial was declared. CBS Boston

Lopes, 24, faced a total of 11 charges in the horrific attack on July 15, 2018. He was hoping to be found not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors were hoping to send him to prison with two life sentences.

Police said Lopes was involved in a minor car crash near South Shore Hospital that day and ran off. Chesna later found him throwing rocks at a home in Weymouth and confronted him. That's when prosecutors said Lopes threw a rock the size of half a basketball at Chesna's head, knocking him to the ground.

Officer Michael Chesna. Weymouth Police Department

Prosecutor Greg Connor said Lopes then took the officer's gun and and "fired it eight times into his head and into his chest."

After shooting Chesna, Lopes allegedly shot at two responding officers, then fired three shots at 77-year-old Vera Adams as she stood by her window, watching him run away. Connor said Lopes was deliberately trying to kill a witness.

Vera Adams. Photo credit: Arlene Vieria

Lopes's defense attorney Larry Tipton said his client has struggled with mental illness for years and it was made worse by chronic marijuana use. Tipton said Lopes had harmed himself and was hospitalized frequently, with no evidence that he was faking it.

Jurors examined more than 100 exhibits and thousands of pages of medical documents in their deliberations after getting the case June 28.

The jury was empaneled in Worcester to ensure an impartial jury. They were taken to the courthouse by bus nearly two hours each day for the trial. Two days after they initially received the case, an alternate had to replace a juror with a prior commitment and their deliberations had to begin again.