Lindsay Clancy trial jury to deliberate for fourth day: "They have a lot to talk about," expert says

Jurors in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial will begin their fourth day of deliberations Tuesday in Massachusetts.

The jury of nine women and three men has been deliberating for 17 hours since they were given the case last Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on Aug. 31, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Her defense attorney Kevin Reddington said she was not criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors said Clancy planned the killings and knew right from wrong when she strangled the children.

The jury heard testimony from 85 witnesses and they're also looking at more than 200 pieces of evidence.

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said it may feel like a long time for deliberations, but "not when we put it in the context of the number of witnesses and the type and nature of documents that they have to review and discuss and deliberate about."

"I think their primary focus is really going to be around that million-dollar question, which is - did she have the mental capacity to appreciate right from wrong and conform her conduct to the law when she killed these three children? That is ... that is the question the jury has to answer," Roman said.

"Once they've answered that question, and they have a unanimous decision about that, then they have to talk about which, which charge do they convict her of?"

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter, she will go to prison. If jurors find her not guilty by reason of insanity, she will be required to continue her stay at Tewksbury State Hospital, where her case will be reviewed periodically.

"They have a lot to talk about, even outside of just, is she, you know, guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity," Roman said.

"I just have really strong faith in them that they're so attentive, so diligent, so hard working. I think they really listened to the judge and his instructions," Reddington told reporters as he entered court Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.