Dawn Light, woman accused of recording Lindsay Clancy jurors, runs from media after arraignment

Dawn Light, the woman accused of filming jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial outside Plymouth Superior Court, ran from the media while leaving her arraignment Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Light around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday as jurors were leaving for the day following deliberations. A court officer reported seeing Light filming the jurors with her cellphone in a restricted area outside the courthouse.

Police said they asked Light what she was doing, and she denied recording the jury. A trooper asked to look through Light's phone and said she gave them permission. There was nothing in Light's camera roll, so police asked to see her deleted files folder. That's where they allegedly found videos of the jury.

"Light claimed she was not aware that she had filmed the jurors. She also stated, 'I really didn't see a sign that said employees only. It wouldn't have stopped me,'" a police report on the incident reads.

Light claimed she was attempting to record a video of Clancy. She was arrested and later pleaded not guilty to aggravated intimidation of a witness.

The incident resulted in every juror in the Clancy trial being questioned individually by Judge William Sullivan before deliberations began. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed that the judge asked jurors about the incident involving Light and found no issues.

Dawn Light in Plymouth Superior Court on Sept. 2, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool

She was arraigned Wednesday in Plymouth District Court, the same building where the Clancy trial is being held.

"The sanctity of the judicial system is at risk because of her actions," prosecutor Nicole Piacentini said.

She requested $50,000 cash bail with conditions that Light stay away from the courthouse and court grounds, stay away from all potential jurors and witnesses in the Clancy case, and refrain from disseminating any photos or videos from the incident.

Light's defense attorney said her client is a retired registered nurse on a fixed income who lives in Sutton, Massachusetts. She argued that the 56-year-old should not be considered a flight risk. Light does not have a criminal record, her attorney said.

"This is a complete misunderstanding, your honor. My client was seeking a picture of Ms. Clancy and had no intention of videoing jurors," Light's attorney said while opposing bail.

The judge did not set cash bail and agreed to the prosecution's requests for conditions.

While Light was leaving the courthouse, she was mobbed by media members with cameras and microphones. At one point she began to run in an effort to reach her car.

When asked what happened, Light answered, "Nothing."

A reporter asked Light why she came to the courthouse.

"To see Lindsay. To see Lindsay, and I did see her. She was getting picked up by the van," Light said before her attorney stepped in and said she wouldn't be answering any more questions.