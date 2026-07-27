Live Updates: Lindsay Clancy trial in murder of 3 children begins, ex-husband Patrick to testify
Lindsay Clancy's high-profile trial started Monday with opening statements; testimony from her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, is expected to follow.
Clancy is accused of murdering her three young children inside her Duxbury, Massachusetts home in 2023.
What to know about Lindsay Clancy murder trial
- The 35-year-old Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.
- All three children were found dead in the family's home on Jan. 24, 2023. Prosecutors say Clancy killed them with exercise bands.
- Clancy was paralyzed after trying to take her own life that night and attends court hearings in a wheelchair.
- Prosecutors allege that Clancy planned the murders, sending her now ex-husband Patrick on errands so she could have time to kill her children. Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, admits that Clancy killed the children, but he argues she was overmedicated for mental health issues and was suffering from extreme portpartum psychosis.
Prosecutor details night Clancy children were killed
Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham laid out the gruesome details of the night the Clancy allegedly murdered her children.
Buckingham said Clancy sent her husband at the time, Patrick Clancy, for takeout food and to pick up medication. Patrick and Lindsay Clancy have since divorced and he is remarried.
Clancy took the children to the basement, separated them, and allegedly wrapped exercise bands around their necks and pulled the bands tightly. Clancy then cut her wrists and jumped out of a window in the home, which caused her to be paralyzed.
Patrick Clancy returned home, and Buckingham said the home was "eerily quiet." He entered the basement home and found the children, still with exercise bands wrapped around their necks.
"He screams for help, and he says 'She killed the kids,'" Buckingham said.
Lindsay Clancy cries during opening statement
With Shanan Buckingham giving her opening statement and describing the murders of Lindsay Clancy's three young children, Lindsay Clancy could be seen wiping tears away from her face.
Prosecution opening statement begins
Shanan Buckingham gave the opening statement for the prosecution, beginning just after 10:10 a.m.
Buckingham said Dawson, Cora and Callan were "deliberately and meticulously killed" on January 24, 2023.
She urged jurors to keep an open mind while hearing evidence in the case.
Lindsay Clancy murder trial jury details
Jury selection, which took place over the course of four days last week, ended with 18 jurors seated.
Candidates were asked about their families' experience with psychiatrists, psychologists, or mental health facilities. Potential jurors were also asked about exposure to postpartum depression and bipolar disorder.
By the end of the process, 12 women and six men were seated on the jury.
Jury sworn in after sidebars conclude
After a pair of sidebars concluded, the jury was called into the courtroom.
Judge William Sullivan asked members of the jury if they have heard anything since last week that would impact their ability to be fair or impartial.
With all jurors answering that they do not have any concerns about sitting on the jury, Sullivan concluded and the jurors were sworn in.
Court begins, judge calls sidebar
Just before 9:30 a.m., court was called into session.
Immediately after Judge William Sullivan called the case, he summonsed attorneys to sidebar.
Who are the attorneys and judge in the Lindsay Clancy trial?
Jennifer Sprague is the lead prosecutor for the case.
Kevin Reddington is serving as Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney.
Judge William Sullivan is overseeing the trial, which is taking place in Plymouth Superior Court.
Patrick Clancy expected to be first witness on stand
Patrick Clancy, who was married to Lindsay Clancy at the time of the children's deaths, is expected to be the first witness to take the stand after opening statements.
The couple is now divorced and Patrick Clancy has remarried.
On Friday, Judge William Sullivan approved Patrick Clancy's motion to suppress media access to his 911 call and pictures of his deceased children at the trial. The photos and call will be presented to the jury.
What to expect from opening statements
WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman spoke about what can be expected from opening statements, which are set to be presented Monday morning.
"Both sides are going to lean into the very gruesome nature of this alleged crime. But they're going to take a very different approach," Roman said. "The prosecution is going to show signs that they think show premeditation, that she had been planning this and thinking about it and being methodical about it. The defense is going to throw the question, I think, back at the jury. How could somebody that's otherwise been known to be a loving and devoted mother, a caregiver, how could she have done this to her children unless she was suffering from a mental defect."