Lindsay Clancy murder trial centers on past suicidal thoughts, ex-husband's 911 call: "She killed the kids"

As the triple murder trial of Lindsay Clancy continues in the South Shore of Massachusetts, jurors have heard a 911 call made by her ex-husband and were presented with harrowing details from the defense of the mother's severe mental health struggles that persisted months before she strangled their three children on Jan. 24, 2023.

Prosecutors and Clancy's attorneys have provided conflicting narratives: Plymouth County prosecutors allege the 35-year-old mother made a "calculated decision" in killing her kids, while the defense says she was overmedicated and suffering from extreme postpartum psychosis.

The trial so far has centered on Patrick Clancy's testimony about his ex-wife's past suicidal ideation and alleged statements that she had thoughts of harming the children.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan — in the family's home in Duxbury. According to court testimony, after strangling the children, she then attempted suicide by cutting her wrists and neck and jumping out of her second-floor bedroom window.

Here's what to know following Day 2 of the high-profile trial:

Patrick Clancy's 911 call: "She killed the kids"

Patrick Clancy, who is divorced from Lindsay Clancy and has since remarried, testified Wednesday that he found his bloodied ex-wife outside the home after he returned from picking up takeout food and medicine for the kids on that tragic night.

Patrick Clancy is sworn in for his second day of testimony in Plymouth Superior Court on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. David L. Ryan/Pool

In the harrowing 911 call that lasted roughly 6 minutes, Patrick could be heard telling the dispatcher that his wife attempted to kill herself as he tried to keep her from losing consciousness.

"Lindsay, what did you do?" Patrick Clancy is heard in the call. "Where are the kids, Lindsay?"

He testified that she answered that the children were in the basement. She did not indicate that they were in danger or injured, he told the court.

Patrick Clancy is later heard in the call telling the dispatcher, "I've got to go check on my kids." His footsteps can be heard as he apparently looks through the house before he's heard screaming, "I need help in the basement right now ... She killed the kids."

Lindsay Clancy cried as she listened to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, at her trial in Plymouth Superior Court on July 29, 2026. David L. Ryan/Pool

In the courtroom, Lindsay audibly sobbed as she listened to the call for the first time with her face in her hands. Patrick Clancy had already left the courtroom after finishing his testimony before the call was played.

The judge previously approved Patrick Clancy's request to keep the audio of the 911 call private and not release it to the media.

CBS Boston's Kristina Rex, who was inside the courtroom, said hearing the call was "as horrific as you can imagine."

Prosecutors show children's clothes as ex-husband recalls gruesome details

Before playing the distressing 911 call, the prosecution showed the jury the clothing worn by the three children and the exercise bands Lindsay Clancy allegedly used to strangle them. The mother did not look up during the presentation of evidence.

Pajamas are presented as evidence during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial. David L. Ryan/Pool

Patrick Clancy testified that when he reached the basement, he first saw his 5-year-old daughter, Cora.

"She had a band around her neck," he said, referring to the exercise band. "She was face down."

Patrick Clancy said he untied the band, but she was unresponsive. He said he then saw 8-month-old Callan next to her with an exercise band around his neck as well. The father said he next searched for 3-year-old Dawson and found him in his office, also with a band around his neck.

"I knew he was gone," Patrick Clancy testified.

He said he went "back and forth" between the children, trying to give CPR before first responders arrived and took over.

Patrick Clancy testifies ex-wife "heard a man's voice"

Patrick Clancy said that his ex-wife was a loving mother to her kids, but she struggled with chronic insomnia, anxiety and intrusive thoughts. He said her mental health deteriorated in the months leading up to the tragedy.

"She was very dedicated. She did everything," Patrick testified under cross-examination, adding that Lindsay would read the children books, make up songs, and bring them to music classes.

Patrick Clancy said he got a phone call from Lindsay Clancy a week after the children's deaths, during which she talked about what she was going through at the time.

Patrick Clancy testifies in the murder trial of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing their three children. David L. Ryan/Pool

"She said she heard a man's voice telling her if she didn't do it now she would lose her chance, or something like that," Patrick testified.

He said he didn't remember if Lindsay Clancy told him that she had psychosis.

"I didn't know what psychosis was until after this happened," he said.

Defense attorney details long list of Lindsay Clancy's medications

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington on Wednesday detailed the long list of medications Lindsay Clancy had been prescribed, showing a diary the mother kept of how they made her feel.

One entry dated Dec. 12 said, "2.5 valium 200 seroquel — slept well horrible thoughts & no motivation."

Patrick Clancy testified that Lindsay Clancy took the medications as she was instructed, but when questioned by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, he clarified that he believed she did but "was not standing over her as she took the pill."

On Monday, Patrick Clancy also spoke about his ex-wife's mental health struggles, which included a stay at McLean Hospital for psychiatric treatment about one month before the children were killed.

He said that despite her recent struggles, Lindsay Clancy had "one of her best days" in the hours leading up to their deaths.

What's next in the Lindsay Clancy trial

Jurors on Friday will visit the Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three children, the judge said.

A police cruiser sits in the driveway at 47 Summer Street, the home of Lindsay Clancy, 32, who strangled her three children and then attempted suicide, Jan. 24, 2023, in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Police will secure the area during the jury visit on Summer Street.

"The parties will be permitted to visually inspect the outside of the property as well as the following interior areas: the basement, all rooms on the first floor, and all rooms on the second floor of the premises," the court order states. "Parties are not permitted to open closet doors, touch any items within the premises, or disturb items."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.