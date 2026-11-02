Hearing in Lindsay Clancy case may determine if she'll face second murder trial

Lindsay Clancy could find out on Monday whether prosecutors in Massachusetts plan to retry her for the murders of her three children.

Plymouth County prosecutors recently filed a motion hinting that they do plan to retry the case.

Clancy admitted to killing 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023, but she pleaded not guilty to the murders. Her attorney said Clancy was not criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth County Superior Court on September 29, 2026. Greg Derr / POOL /AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors said Clancy knew right from wrong and planned to strangle her children.

Clancy's trial ended with a hung jury back on Sept. 4. Eleven jurors favored a not guilty verdict while one holdout juror believed she was guilty.

Back on Oct. 28, in a motion in opposition to the defense's motion to dismiss, the government asked Judge William Sullivan to allow them the ability to continue the case.

"Because a mistrial was properly declared due to the manifest necessity of a deadlocked jury, the defendant's motion to dismiss should be denied, and the Commonwealth should be permitted to continue to pursue justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy," the motion read.

That motion will be heard on Monday in Plymouth County Superior Court.

Clancy's criminal attorney, Kevin Reddington, has asked Sullivan to find his client not guilty, claiming the prosecution did not have enough evidence to prove its case.

Lindsay Clancy's civil attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, is pursuing a lawsuit against Clancy's former doctors, claiming they ignored her pleas for help and contributed to the deaths of her children. That case likely won't move forward until the criminal charges are resolved.

Scapicchio spoke to CBS Mornings in an interview ahead of Monday's hearing.

"She has to live every day with the understanding that that she hurt her children and sometimes I don't know how she gets out of bed in the morning, but she manages to get through the day and she manages to be able to sit through the trial in the way in which she did, but she's on suicide watch. She's still on a suicide watch and if given the opportunity, I have no doubt in my mind at all that she would take her own life," Scapicchio said.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.