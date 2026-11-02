Lindsay Clancy has "horrible dreams," has been on suicide watch since allegedly killing her kids, attorneys say

Attorneys for Lindsay Clancy told CBS News in an exclusive interview that she's been on constant suicide watch since she allegedly killed her children three and a half years ago.

"She doesn't want to be here," Rosemary Scapicchio, one of Clancy's attorneys, told CBS News. "She wants to be with her children. …And if given the opportunity, I have no doubt in my mind at all that she would take her own life."

Scapicchio said that when Clancy wakes up in the morning, the first thing she thinks about "is that her kids are no longer here."

"She walks around all day with that right here in her face, every single solitary day," Scapicchio said. "And then she sleeps and has horrible dreams about this."

Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse who allegedly killed her three children and then attempted suicide in January 2023, has never spoken publicly. But her civil attorneys, who are among the few people who talk to her regularly, said in their first TV interview to talk about her state of mind that she was feeling scared and nervous about the possibility of another trial.

Clancy is due back in court Monday morning in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to potentially learn if prosecutors will try her a second time in the strangling deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan. Her first trial ended in a mistrial in September.

Clancy was paralyzed from the waist down when she jumped or fell out a second story window the night of the tragedy in Duxbury, Massachusetts. She is being held in a state psychiatric facility.

Scapicchio wouldn't say whether Lindsay Clancy and her now ex-husband Patrick Clancy — who has faced intense public scrutiny and told 60 Minutes he felt no purpose after his three children were killed — are speaking.

"That's a family issue that we don't really want to get into in terms of what's happening," she said. "I know Patrick has moved on, he has remarried, he is having another child."

Scapicchio also said Clancy's parents live outside Massachusetts, but that they visit her fairly frequently.

"She gets to talk to them on the phone. She talks to us fairly frequently," Scapicchio said. "But she's locked up in a facility. ... She can't do anything for herself, and she doesn't want to be in a position where she's a burden to anyone when the criminal trial is over. And so part of what we want to do for her, in the civil case, is make sure that there's enough money, so she can live independently."

Clancy is suing 11 medical professionals she saw in the months before the killings. Her lawyers allege they failed to properly diagnose and treat her psychiatric condition.

Scapicchio said that Clancy was "absolutely" suffering from postpartum psychosis the night of the killings, while attorney Andrew Meyer said there is "no question."

"This was a psychiatric emergency, and it was never treated as a psychiatric emergency," said Scapicchio.

The defendants, however, dispute those claims. Among them is psychiatrist Jennifer Tufts, who spoke to Clancy during a telehealth appointment the day before the tragedy. She testified at the criminal trial, where she was questioned about notes she wrote about Clancy.

Meyer said he doesn't think Tufts "presented well" during testimony, "because I don't think she can present well."

"I think there are certain things she said and certain things she actually recorded in the records, that are going to come back to haunt her terribly in this civil trial," Meyer said.

Clancy's lawyers say this civil case gives her hope.

"If we save one other child, if we save one other woman, if we save one other family, then our efforts have been worth it, and the children didn't die in vain," said Scapicchio. "And that's what keeps Lindsay going these days."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.