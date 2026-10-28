Will Lindsay Clancy stand trial again? Prosecutors ask judge to let them "pursue justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan"

Prosecutors in Lindsay Clancy's high-profile Massachusetts murder case have not formally said yet if she will stand trial a second time, but in a new motion made public on Wednesday, they asked the judge to allow them to "pursue justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy."

Clancy is charged with killing her three young children. She has pleaded not guilty in the case. During her first trial, her attorney admitted that Clancy killed the children but said she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

Clancy's first trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury with 11 jurors favoring a not guilty verdict and one holdout juror in favor of guilty.

In a motion in opposition to the defense's motion to dismiss, the government asked Judge William Sullivan to allow them the ability to continue the case.

"Because a mistrial was properly declared due to the manifest necessity of a deadlocked jury, the defendant's motion to dismiss should be denied, and the Commonwealth should be permitted to continue to pursue justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy," the motion reads.

In September during the first hearing after the mistrial was declared, defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued that there's "no evidence" Clancy admitted to killing her children.

"Where is the evidence that she did this? Where is the evidence that she did this?" Reddington said. "This entire case is based on speculation. Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?"

Days later, Sullivan denied Clancy's longshot bid for a not-guilty finding.

Clancy's case is next due in court on Nov. 2.