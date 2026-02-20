Duxbury mother, Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her 3 kids appears in court for first time

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children, appeared in court for the first time on Friday for a hearing ahead of her murder trial.

Clancy is charged with the murders of her three children: Cora, age 5, Dawson, age 3, and Callan, age 8 months.

Prosecutors allege that Clancy deliberately sent her husband out to run an errand the night of January 24, 2023, so that she had time to harm her children. They also claim she did not suffer from postpartum depression.

After allegedly killing the children, Clancy jumped out a window in an attempt to take her own life, which resulted in her paralysis and being wheelchair bound. To date, Clancy has attended every hearing in her case virtually from Tewksbury State Hospital, where she is being held in a treatment program.

"I'm very protective of her and I don't want her to be stressed," said Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington. "It's a very emotionally draining thing and she's nervous and scared and I want her to gradually acclimate."

Friday's hearing was to discuss future elements of the case, including whether the defense can have the prosecution's psychiatric evaluation of Clancy filmed.

Clancy's parents were also present in court for the first time. They say they've spent most of the last three years in a hotel near Tewksbury State Hospital in order to visit their daughter daily.

"She's a loving mother," said Clancy's mother, Paula Musgrove, through tears. "She always has been."

Clancy's lawyer alleges she suffered from serious postpartum mental health issues. In a recently filed civil lawsuit against her former doctors, Clancy's husband claims she was overmedicated to the point of hearing voices.

Clancy's trial is set for July 2026 in Plymouth Superior Court.