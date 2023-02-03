Lindsay Clancy's attorney tells paper she was overmedicated before children's deaths in Duxbury

Lindsay Clancy's attorney tells Boston Globe she was overmedicated before children's deaths

DUXBURY - Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, will be arraigned next Tuesday, February 7.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said Friday she will appear via Zoom from her hospital bed.

Clancy, 32, will be charged with the murders of her 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son and 8-month-old son. All three were allegedly strangled on January 24.

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team investigators are looking into whether she may have suffered from postpartum psychosis.

Clancy's attorney claims his client was overmedicated. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington told the Boston Globe Friday that the drugs Clancy was on caused her to form homicidal and suicidal thoughts.

Clancy has been in the hospital recovering from an attempt to take her own life.