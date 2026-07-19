Trial of Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother charged with murders of her 3 children, begins Monday

Lindsay Clancy, the mother charged with killing her three children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, is scheduled to start her murder trial Monday in Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy, 35, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8 month old Callan - at her home on January 24, 2023.

Judge William Sullivan is overseeing the trial, which is expected to last four to six weeks.

Clancy was paralyzed after jumping out a window in an attempt to take her own life the night of the murders.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on June 18, 2026. CBS Boston

She has been receiving treatment at Tewksbury Hospital the last three years. During court appearances, she rides with nurses for the 64-mile trip.

Prosecutors said Clancy premeditated the murders. She allegedly asked her husband Patrick to go pick up medication for their kids and takeout food in nearby Plymouth so he wouldn't be home. Investigators said she researched how long the trip would take so she would know how much time she'd have alone with their children.

Patrick Clancy with his children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month old Callan. Clancy family

Patrick Clancy is expected to testify in the trial. He found the children's bodies.

Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington alleges she suffered from serious postpartum mental health issues. In a civil lawsuit filed against her former doctors, Clancy's husband claimed she was overmedicated to the point of hearing voices.

Reddington previously said "it's important for people to realize she was a great mother," describing Lindsay Clancy's mental health issues as "a toxic soup."

During a final pretrial hearing on July 13, Judge Sullivan denied Clancy's motion to call witnesses who have personal experience with postpartum psychosis. The judge sided with prosecutors, who argued that the women had no connection to the case and said their testimony would be prejudicial.

When jury selection begins Monday, prospective jurors will be asked about their own mental health history as part of the screening.